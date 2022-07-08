Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$21.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cormark from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRU. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.58.

FRU stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.06. 531,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,036. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$8.02 and a twelve month high of C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

