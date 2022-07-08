Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,445,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,607,230. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

