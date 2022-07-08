Fundamentun LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fundamentun LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 7,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 171,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 147,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

CSCO opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

