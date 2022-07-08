Fundamentun LLC Purchases 971 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,779,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,992,000 after buying an additional 173,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,763,000 after buying an additional 282,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,122,000 after buying an additional 636,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,470,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,011,000 after buying an additional 208,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,064,000 after buying an additional 811,685 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

