Fundamentun LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after buying an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after buying an additional 845,924 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,214,000 after buying an additional 397,287 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,601,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,969,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $102.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

