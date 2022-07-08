Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.40

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 30455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.93.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 38,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $693,288.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,451 shares in the company, valued at $957,841.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $991,576.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 462,706 shares of company stock valued at $9,027,503. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Funko by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 8,667.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

