Galatasaray Fan Token Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00010188 BTC on major exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and $1.11 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00119713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $118.20 or 0.00544590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032541 BTC.

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

