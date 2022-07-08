GameCredits Trading Up 7% Over Last Week (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 7% against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $21,852.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,364,735 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

