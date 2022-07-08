GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of JOB opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.75.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. GEE Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

