Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GNK. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.25.

NYSE:GNK opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $714.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.63%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.89%.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $86,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,500 shares of company stock worth $3,732,515 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

