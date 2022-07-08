General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Reduced by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 2.1% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,162,000 after purchasing an additional 64,638 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,169,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,801,000 after purchasing an additional 92,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.86.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $220.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.53.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

