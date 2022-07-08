Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.85. 5,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,313. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

