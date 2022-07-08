Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Shares Down 0.7%

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 590 ($7.14) and last traded at GBX 590 ($7.14). 85,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 131,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 594 ($7.19).

The firm has a market capitalization of £268.71 million and a PE ratio of 136.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 604.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Georgia Capital Company Profile (LON:CGEO)

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

