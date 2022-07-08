GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

Shares of TSE:GFL opened at C$33.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.19 billion and a PE ratio of -34.10. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of C$31.57 and a 1 year high of C$54.01.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 1.0299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GFL. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. ATB Capital upped their price target on GFL Environmental to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.94.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$372,054.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,205 shares in the company, valued at C$1,793,490.16.

About GFL Environmental (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.