GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.
Shares of TSE:GFL opened at C$33.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.19 billion and a PE ratio of -34.10. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of C$31.57 and a 1 year high of C$54.01.
GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 1.0299999 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Arun Nayar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$372,054.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,205 shares in the company, valued at C$1,793,490.16.
About GFL Environmental (Get Rating)
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
