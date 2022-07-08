Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 2,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 168,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.40 million and a PE ratio of -8.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.36.

Get Giga Metals alerts:

About Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA)

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 38,681 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Giga Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.