Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,519 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 85,514 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.54 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.52.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

