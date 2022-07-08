GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Major Shareholder Sells $3,959,900.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

August Capital Management Vii, also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 8th, August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42.

Shares of GitLab stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.82. 1,901,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,593. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 61,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 612,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,369,000 after acquiring an additional 112,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after acquiring an additional 611,206 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLB. Scotiabank began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

