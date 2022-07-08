Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 550 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) received a GBX 550 ($6.66) price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 560 ($6.78) target price on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 650 ($7.87) target price on Glencore in a report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.02) to GBX 560 ($6.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.02) price objective on Glencore in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.54) target price on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 593.85 ($7.19).

Shares of LON:GLEN traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 431.35 ($5.22). 25,659,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,164,184. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 290.96 ($3.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The company has a market cap of £56.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,391.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 483.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 458.45.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

