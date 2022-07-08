Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Position Raised by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 122.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $181,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $38.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.