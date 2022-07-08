Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.20. 29,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 80,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56.

