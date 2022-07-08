Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 205.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,739 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $10,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 957.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 34,485 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 719,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

