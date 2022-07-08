Gold Springs Resource’s (GRC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$0.33 price objective on the stock.
GRC stock opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$44.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gold Springs Resource has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.
