Gold Springs Resource’s (GRC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$0.33 price objective on the stock.

GRC stock opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$44.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gold Springs Resource has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

About Gold Springs Resource (Get Rating)

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,800 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

