Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 383,385 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research set a $0.86 price objective on Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Golden Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $55.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUMN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 143,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

