Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS) Trading 0.3% Higher

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.62 and last traded at $52.29. Approximately 48,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 64,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 117.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 107.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter.

