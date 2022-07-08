Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.69. 13,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 37,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.08 million and a PE ratio of -21.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.85.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$119.46 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

