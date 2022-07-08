Gouws Capital LLC Acquires 1,067 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gouws Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 3.9% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $201.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.54. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $193.34 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

