Gouws Capital LLC Buys 4,155 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Gouws Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. AGCO comprises 2.3% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $98.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day moving average is $123.92. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $93.79 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

