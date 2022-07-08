Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,202,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,580,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 62,464 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,540. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.27.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.12.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

