Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $458,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.37.

NYSE:MA traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.33. The company has a market capitalization of $311.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.