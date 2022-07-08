Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the quarter. PPL makes up about 3.1% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $26.93. 19,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,951,107. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Argus downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

