Grandview Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after buying an additional 533,829 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,987,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after acquiring an additional 296,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after acquiring an additional 290,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,684. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

