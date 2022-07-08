Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 49.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.00. 16,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,401. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.18.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.