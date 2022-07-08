Grandview Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Trade Desk by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Trade Desk by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 366,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 205,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTD traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $44.46. 9,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,491. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.75. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.81, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

