Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Buys 126 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.07.

NYSE:AMT opened at $254.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

