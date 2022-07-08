Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 257,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $55.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

