Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $237.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.62.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

