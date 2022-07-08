Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as low as C$0.45. Great Thunder Gold shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 55,000 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.17 million and a PE ratio of -21.82.
About Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG)
Featured Articles
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Great Thunder Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Thunder Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.