Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.45-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:GEF opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.39. Greif has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Greif will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

GEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Greif by 326.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Greif by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

