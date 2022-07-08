Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $160.49

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 160.49 ($1.94) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.76). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 146 ($1.77), with a volume of 7,020 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.79 million and a P/E ratio of -111.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.36.
Gresham Technologies Company Profile (LON:GHT)
See Also
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Gresham Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.