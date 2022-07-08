Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $160.49

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 160.49 ($1.94) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.76). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 146 ($1.77), with a volume of 7,020 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.79 million and a P/E ratio of -111.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.36.

Gresham Technologies Company Profile (LON:GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

