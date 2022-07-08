Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Trading Down 2.4%

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.92. 245,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 311,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03.

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $105.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.31 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 183.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 143,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $3,504,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,953,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,516,000 after acquiring an additional 197,440 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.