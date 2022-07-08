Gs Investments Inc. Has $2.66 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 51.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

WMB opened at $31.18 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

