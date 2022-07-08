Gs Investments Inc. Sells 12,750 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Gs Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Incyte by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Incyte by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $80.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.09.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

