Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE GBAB opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBAB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the first quarter valued at $210,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

