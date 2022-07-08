H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HLUYY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 40.00 to 46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 190.00 to 44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H. Lundbeck A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

Shares of HLUYY opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

