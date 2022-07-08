Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,386.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLMAF shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Halma from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,670 ($32.33) to GBX 2,410 ($29.18) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 3,240 ($39.23) to GBX 2,650 ($32.09) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.30) to GBX 2,100 ($25.43) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.85. Halma has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $43.87.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

