Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Price Target Cut to GBX 22

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNFGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 33 ($0.40) to GBX 22 ($0.27) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HMSNF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 33 ($0.40) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hammerson from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hammerson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

HMSNF opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.58.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

