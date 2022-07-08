Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 364.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 24.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 238.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 50,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMA. Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.40.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

