Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,007,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.79. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.