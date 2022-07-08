Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,144 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.64 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $53.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

