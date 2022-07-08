Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

